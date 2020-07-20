To the Editor
My husband has been an employee at del Lago Resort & Casino since before it opened to the public. He has now been informed he will be receiving a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notice regarding his continued employment because the state has not yet come up with guidance on how casinos can reopen.
Del Lago employs 1,100 people and is a huge economic engine for this area. It inexplicably remains closed while similar enterprises owned by the Native American tribes operate seemingly with no COVID-19 spikes. This patchwork of a reopening plan has put so many people in dire economic straits for no good reason. The governor needs to get this guidance together for these other casinos so they can reopen, and he needs to do it now.
We can't afford to sacrifice more jobs to this illness when there are proven ways to operate safely.
LOUISE HOFFMAN BROACH
Savannah