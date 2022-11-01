To the Editor:
I have had Parkinson's Disease for several years. The first six years I was seen by a neurologist. I developed many problems, mostly from being prescribed too much PD medication. I finally gave up trying to find a neuro and started reducing meds. The problem I faced was no doctor would help correct or snitch on a peer.
My wife had a stroke a few years ago and now has dementia. The hospital she went to sent her home without care leading to a much more disabling stroke the next day. I have been unable to get a doctor for her. Many doctors will go to the extreme of just denying it exists or they will use legal loopholes to avoid care.
I complained to many local agencies without any way of finding her care. The Department of the Aging could offer only a list of nursing homes. No help for finding good care or even help for caregivers. The state also provides no help; a complaint on a provider gets a form letter finding no merit. I even went to the attorney general for help. No help there either.
It seems today the medical industry holds all the cards. It has no interest in good care for dementia and Parkinson's patients. The push is putting people into dreadful nursing homes that the state rarely inspects let alone fines for bad conditions.
Now try to find an attorney that helps these families get good care. Most are only interested in finding a way of managing your estate. Another bad thing with dementia is a lack of public understanding of these diseases. Families and friends flee when they strike. We don't wear signs of our incapacity but many people expect it, LOL. I plan on taking care of my wife regardless of my own aliment. It just makes it so much harder when providers and government agencies don't lead the way.
JOHN HOEFEN
Marion