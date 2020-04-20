Democrats have done nothing for US citizens in recent years
To the Editor:
I read the recent letter to the editor in reference to my letter of March 11.
I think if writer Richard Ciciarelli doesn’t believe a doctor would kill a baby at birth then why did Gov. Cuomo make it a law to allow it? Look up Democrat Nancy Pelosi. She was caught trying to sneak abortion funding into the coronavirus economic stimulus plan.
Fact: Gov. Cuomo signed the “no bail” law in effect eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. We the people should have a chance to have our input on what laws are made when it comes to NYS. We live here and have to deal with what happens.
Cuomo issued the Green Light Law in June 2019 that authorizes the DMV to issue standard drivers licenses to immigrants and restrict what information can be retained. I’m not OK with this, and I believe the DMV and voters are very much against it.
Another fact: For abortion, maybe it should be the responsibility of the two people who allow a pregnancy to happen. There are ways to prevent it, plus there is something called planning a family. If that happened, then maybe there wouldn’t be any poverty. To get pregnant and then decide to abort a child is wrong; as long as this child has a heartbeat, it is alive, it does not matter when it is aborted, it is taking a life.
You say a lot of negative things about President Trump, leading me to believe you do not like him. You mentioned being neither Democrat nor Republican. I would like to know what your thoughts were when Obama was president. I have to say that he did his share of traveling and taking vacations with his family along with golfing and lying to cover up all the corruption that went on during his eight years — 94 million Americans were out of work, the highest percentage of Americans were on food stamps, U.S. corporate tax rates were worst in the world, he created $10 trillion in new dept. I could name 33 more failures.
Why do you think William Barr is investigating the Democrats? They spent millions if not trillions of taxpayer money trying to find some way to remove President Trump from office and nothing for We the people. The money spent to investigate and impeach him could have been better spent. Can you name anything they have done in the last three years that benefited we the people?
You stated that the gist of Mr. Cameron Miller’s writing was that people are being conditioned by fear. It’s not fear, it’s NO TRUST in the Democrats.
NANCY CROSIER
Geneva