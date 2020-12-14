Democrats need to make their voices heard more clearly
To the Editor:
Perhaps I am being a bit too harsh here, but it seems to me that too many national Democrats have become very timid and meek and spineless since around 1980 when it comes to facing-down and standing up to Conservatives and Republicans. They seem to be intimated by them, and they let themselves be bullied and pushed around by them.
I have to give the right-wingers some credit for fighting hard and aggressively for what they believe in and want.
Sometimes, I get the feeling that Democrats think that if they “make nice” to those bullying and ranting right-wingers, that that will somehow “work” and tone them down. It will not. They will never change. They will never disagree “respectfully.” That ship sailed many years ago. As they do on MSNBC and CNN, they will always be very aggressive and will try to dominate all conversations and discussions about politics.
Democrats need to start finding and using their voices and fight harder for the humane values that they believe in and stand for.
STEWART B. EPSTEIN
Rochester