Democrats only care about power, not people
To the Editor:
I’m very concerned about everything that is doing on in this country and our own state, but I wonder if anyone else cares.
I know people are busy and probably don’t have time to see or learn about what is really happening or maybe don’t care. But I have children and grandchildren who I care about, and I wonder what direction this country and state are going.
Sad to know that it is now OK to kill a newborn child at birth. Also, we are a sanctuary state, which allows all illegals to enter, and all illegals can get licenses to drive now.
This state is ruled by Gov. Cuomo and Sen. Schumer, both Democrats who feel it is OK to change or make laws without we the people agreeing to what they are doing. Would all of you agree to allow illegals to have licenses? Are you OK with allowing newborn babies to be killed? Are you OK with having a sanctuary state that allows anyone to enter? Do you wonder who is coming here and for what reasons?
Do you listen to our local TV stations? if so, you are not aware of what is really happening. Things are not talked about on local TV, but when a criminal or person can walk up to a police officer and shoot him or walk into a police station and start shooting because they hate police, is this OK? Is it the new normal? It is time for we the people to have our say as to what changes our governor and senator are doing.
So many letters to the editor talk about hating this president. Maybe you don’t like him but for what reason? Have you thought about the good things he has done?
Do you understand what the Democrats want to become rulers? They want the power to give everything free to illegals. Would you be OK with your tax dollars being used to pay to bring illegals back to this country? Do you want to be able to use your own hard-earned money or hand it over to the government? This is what they want. Free isn’t free. Money has to come from somewhere, and it’s we the people who will suffer.
I’m very concerned about what direction we will continue to go. It doesn’t seem the Democratic politicians are doing a good job, they don’t really care about we the people but only power to do what they want. It’s time for all of us to start thinking about our children and grandchildren and their future.
NANCY CROSIER
Geneva