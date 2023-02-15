Democrats spew their propaganda in form of lies
To the Editor:
The letter rushed into the paper by a recent writer after the spy balloon traveled across America shows me a very uniformed citizen. She needs to get her news from someplace besides “The View.”
That balloon is part of an extensive spy program operated by China. It traveled above the country’s strategic missile silos and military installations collecting information and sending it back to China.
Biden is in China’s back pocket, along with his kid, Hunter. That balloon should have been shot down before coming over Alaska.
Biden’s State of the Union address was so full of lies — loss of Social Security, Medicare. The southern border and fentanyl flooding our country were barely mentioned. Our President and the rest of the Democrats in Washington are like little kids: The more you tell a lie, the more they think it’s true. It’s called propaganda, in case no one has caught on.
DON NILES
Phelps