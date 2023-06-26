To the Editor:
As I have said before, I worry about where the Democrats are trying to take this great country. Giving handouts to everyone makes them less willing to work for a living and more willing to do what the government "leaders" tell them they should do. People better start thinking about what the Democrats' and liberals' end game is. I will tell you this, it is not freedom to do as you please, but to do as they tell you.
Power corrupts. We are seeing it every day with our government. Look at how the FBI, CIA, DOJ and the IRS have attacked conservatives, parents and yes, even a President. They have refused to charge or investigate Democrats and liberals. Instead, stating, yes, they broke the law, but they did not have the "intent" to. GARBAGE! It is not their job to try and read someone's mind, their job is to put the FACTS before a JUDGE and JURY and let them decide if that person should go to jail or be freed. Hillary lied and destroyed evidence that was subpoenaed by the Congress, thereby committing a CRIME! Yet Comey refused to charge her and let a jury judge her. He judged her. That is not how law enforcement works. Hunter Biden lied on a federal form to obtain a pistol; if you or I did that, guess what, we would be in jail!
I must also tell you that George Washington warned against putting all the government agencies in ONE PLACE. He stated it would lead to corruption in the federal government. Look at where we are today. I rest my case.
RODGER BACKUS
Phelps