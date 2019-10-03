Dems should work with Trump instead of attack him
To the Editor:
Why do our elected Democratic legislators in Congress and the Senate think their only priority is to impeach President Trump? I didn’t particularly care for Obama, but he was elected and deserved a chance, though he ended up being no good and did nothing but hurt this country.
Dems refuse to fix our totally broken immigration system, wanting millions of undocumented illegals to flood us. Taxpayers have to pay for everything for their support. Our representatives won’t fix Social Security or Medicare, but they want illegals to have free legal defense and medical care. What’s wrong with taking care of American citizens?
Why do Dems think we need to be overrun with illegals? Most of them do not qualify for asylum, they merely repeat things told to them by coyotes and others making profits by bringing them to the U.S., human trafficking including children, drug smuggling, and much more. Again, why won’t Dems change the laws of immigration that would put an end to this crisis at our southern borders?
Simple. They don’t care.
More than $40 million was spent on the Russian collusion investigation, which was based on false information. The Clinton Foundation, the DNC and others should be the ones investigated for their illegal activity and attempting to overthrow our government. Re: Bob Mueller, leader of this “witch hunt” — he had at least 19 hand-picked Democrats, many donating funds to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. How can these people do an impartial investigation? Then we have at least two ranking members of the FBI fired for their wrongdoings and political partisanship. No wonder Trump was furious; I would have been too.
How are your streets, infrastructure, water, bridges? Keep Dems in power and you’ll have free Medicare but it will cost 52% of your annual income to pay for it, according to Bernie Sanders. Students will have free college that you and I pay for.
It’s great that our elected Democratic legislators think more of helping and protecting illegals than helping Americans, especially seniors who have gotten no help. The government robbed Social Security and never fixed or replaced the funds. About two years ago Sen. Schumer promised seniors a bonus for Social Security, an annual cost of living allowance, and to control Medicare increases. What happened?
If the Dems and Repubs would work with Trump, instead of attacking him, we would have a greater country than we do now. Wake up.
JIM WEDMAN
Lyons