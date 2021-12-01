IDA must deny PILOT application for Legion property
To the Editor:
According to a report issued by the Office of the New York State Comptroller (Page 17, February 2018, https://www.osc.state.ny.us/files/local-government/publications/pdf/property-tax-exemptions.pdf), 59% of properties in the city of Geneva are tax exempt.
This percentage has certainly increased. Notwithstanding payments in lieu of taxes, 41% of paying property owners are paying 100% of the tax burden.
Hundreds of fed-up residents were feeling a sigh of relief that FINALLY, one property that would generate sizable property tax revenue would now go back on the tax rolls.
It is reported that the Lake’s Edge Inn & Suites LLC is applying for financial assistance to the tune of $7,563,222.90. It appears that they are also requesting other credits such as sales tax, recording fees, and other expenses totaling an estimated $1,613,749, for a total estimated amount of $9,176,971.90.
It is now a customary practice of requesting “credits” for large projects. Large corporations and wealthy investors make these requests whether they need it or not. The only thing this accomplishes is to fatten the wallet of these large corporations and wealthy investors.
Not all capital projects get PILOTS; e.g., the 2 megawatt solar field on Carter Road. It now pays taxes on an assessed value of about $1.2 million, almost exactly the same as Geneva on the Lake; neither property has a PILOT.
A comparison was mentioned regarding certain developments in the city of Canandaigua regarding tax abatements. The city of Canandaigua does NOT have 59% of property tax exemptions. This is an unfair, unreasonable and incorrect comparison, and it’s totally irrelevant.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
The PILOT application should be denied by the Geneva Industrial Development Agency.
STEVEN NAIMOLI
Geneva