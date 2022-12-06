DeSales Class of ’73 helps local agencies
To the Editor:
To commemorate our upcoming 50th reunion in 2023, the DeSales High School Class of 1973 collected donations recently to benefit multiple Geneva organizations that focus on meeting the needs of the city’s most vulnerable citizens. As a result, we had the privilege of sending checks totaling, collectively, $2,665 to the Geneva Center of Concern, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and the Salvation Army Geneva Corps.
Our class extends its sincere appreciation for the long-standing service that these three organizations have provided to the community and prays that these funds will help them to continue their mission.
We hope that our actions will inspire others to follow this example and strongly encourage each DeSales and Geneva High class to undertake a similar effort as part of their reunion activities. Our class enthusiastically embraced this initiative and are confident that yours would do likewise. Let us remember that we are blessed to be a blessing.
Sincerely,
DeSales High School
Class of 1973