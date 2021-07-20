To the Editor:
In the June 19 Finger Lakes Times, Geneva Chief of Police Mike Passalacqua is quoted in an interview discussing his interactions — or lack thereof — with Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra.
Asked if he has ever spoken with Salamendra about “her views” of police and police reform, Passalacqua said, “I have had no talks with her” and continued to draw a sharp distinction between Salamendra’s “passion” for her “activism or whatever” and the Chief’s own “love for the profession that has been good to me for the last 18 years.”
Passalacqua’s claim to have never had a talk with Salamendra is, however, not factual. I was personally present for one such talk, on Oct. 9, 2018, in the Chief’s office, with him, Salamendra, and another community member seeking redress. I have also been CC’d on communications arranging a number of such meetings. In fact, Salamendra and Chief Passalacqua have communicated about police issues and problems in the community on numerous occasions over the past few years.
I am not sure what the Chief meant to indicate by denying any “talks” with Salamendra, but it is not accurate to state or imply the two have never spoken.
ROB MACLEAN
Ward 6, Geneva