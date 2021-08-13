Despite columnist’s opinions, U.S. does test entering migrants for COVID-19
To the Editor:
David D’Amico writes a regular opinion column for the FLT that appears to represent only his opinion because it is generally devoid of actual facts or references to sources. A good example is his Aug. 2 piece headlined: “Immigration issues must be addressed.” In it he asserts that migrants are crossing our southern border without being tested for COVID-19.
Here is the description of what actually happens, taken from the Department of Homeland Security website:
“Individuals who are determined to be eligible for processing will be contacted by facilitating organizations and provided instructions for accessing a designated staging location, where they will complete a health questionnaire and undergo testing for COVID-19. Those who test positive will receive support from facilitating organizations to isolate and/or seek treatment in line with the policy of the relevant local health authority in Mexico.
“DHS will employ all necessary safety precautions in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for unvaccinated individuals, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing. Individuals processed through this program will be tested for COVID-19 before entering the United States. At staging sites in Mexico, facilitating organizations will use antigen testing for COVID-19, temperature checks, and health questionnaires to determine whether individuals intending to present at ports of entry have COVID-19 or other communicable diseases.
“After being cleared, facilitating organizations will transport individuals to designated ports of entry in accordance with applicable physical distancing guidelines. Surgical masks will be provided for any individual who lacks an appropriate face covering. Facilitating organizations will also provide individuals the same CDC instructions given to international air travelers. DHS will only process individuals consistent with its capacity to safely do so while fully executing its important national security and trade and travel facilitation missions.”
The Washington Post recently reported that the Biden administration will begin offering coronavirus vaccines to migrants soon after they cross the border, as they await processing. Both those facing deportation and those likely to be released into the U.S. will be offered the vaccine.
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva