To the Editor:
In 1919, white supremacists engaged in anti-black violence across the United States. Black soldiers who had fought bravely on the European front in World War I returned home to lynchings and attacks from racist mobs. Having experienced more equality in Europe than they did in their own country, many of the Black soldiers, together with others in their communities, refused to let white supremacists destroy their lives. They fought back. White newspapers blamed the violence of this bloody "Red Summer" on the Bolsheviks, the Russian communists who led a successful revolution to overthrow the tsar and establish a workers’ state.
For over a hundred years, the specter of communism has been used to deflect white attention from justified Black grievance. This maneuver is a form of “Red Baiting.” Rather than acknowledge racist discrimination, racist policing, and racist housing policies and rather than acknowledge the legitimacy of protests going on right before their eyes, Red Baiters try to stir up fears of a communist menace. They attempt to maintain white supremacy by refusing to see the power of Black resistance.
What this means in Geneva is that a handful of conservatives have been actively trying to rewrite the experience of hundreds of people from our community. That experience was of the leadership of young Black women in peaceful protests nightly for weeks and months following the police murder of George Floyd. A diverse and active group of young people, the People’s Peaceful Protest, engaged the community in discussions of how to address racism and raced inequality in our city. They worked tirelessly to research and draft a proposal for a Police Accountability Board.
The vitality of this movement was apparent to the entire city in the frequent marches and lively gatherings in the parking lot of the Public Safety Building. The demonstrations as well as the process around drafting the PAB proposal and introducing it to the City Council were regularly covered in the Finger Lakes Times. But still open conservatives such as David D’Amico think that they can get people to deny what they saw with their own eyes by reducing all this to the actions of two people and then Red Baiting them.
He must think the people of Geneva are stupid. Red baiting is an old and tired tactic used by old and tired people hanging on to an old and tired system. Geneva has long been more vibrant and diverse than the powers-that-be have been willing to acknowledge. The powerful organizing led by the People’s Peaceful Protest is bringing that chapter of our city’s history to a close. When Council passes the Police Review Board this week, a new more inclusive, accepting, and accountable one will begin.
JODI DEAN
Geneva