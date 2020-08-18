Dictators and authoritarian rulers still dot the globe
To the Editor:
Most of us in the Finger Lakes have not lived in a country controlled by a dictator. However, there are members of our communities who have come here to be safe. They may have fled for their lives. You may know someone who is a neighbor who used to live in danger in another country. You may never have talked with her or him about the circumstances that brought them here. Some neighbors would find it too painful to talk about their experiences, yet others would find it a relief.
Alejandra Molina recently wrote about her past experiences in Guatemala in the 1980s (Finger Lakes Times, July 25).
Most of us really don’t know what it is like to live in fear of saying or doing something that goes against the imposed authority of the ruler. We don’t know what it’s like to experience the threat of intimidation or disappearance of family members. Those rulers eliminate dissenting voices, some permanently. Some dictators have taken control of the media so that citizens have limited information and only see or hear what the ruler wants them to know (propaganda).
Dictators and authoritarian rulers have existed and do exist in many parts of the world, including Central America, South America, Africa, Asia, former Soviet Union countries, and Europe. When a wanna-be authoritarian ruler here-and-now sends some troops to Portland uninvited and unnecessary, with threats to other cities, the message is clear… it could happen here. Incremental transgressions. Rights being violated. Aside from Alejandra being impacted by the images in Portland, how many other neighbors and individuals in the U.S. also are experiencing similar old responses to traumatic memories?
Many of us have heard from survivors of the Holocaust either directly or from biographies or documentaries. Some neighbors have talked about life in East and West Germany after World War II (in 1989, the Berlin Wall fell). In 1986 in West Germany, during a workshop by author and ecologist Dr. Joanna Macy, a former SS officer had just voiced his shame and guilt. She replied to him, “It is easier for me to respect people who know they produced a Hitler than a nation so convinced of its innocence it imagines it could never produce one.”
EDITH MANN
Penn Yan