To the Editor:
With my tongue firmly planted in my cheek, I would like to apologize to my neighbors. When my wife and I moved here by choice, I didn’t know that to be a true Genevan who cares for the community, one had to be born and raised here. No one told me about a Geneva citizenship license needed to show you are qualified by birth to really care and understand Geneva.
I didn’t understand that if you were born here but went away and came back, your license was rescinded. If your parents moved you here at a young age, but you were born somewhere else, you were disqualified. Sorry, but I didn’t know about the qualification clause before I coached youth sports, gardened a neighborhood landmark, worked with my neighbors on their yards or helped design a park renovation.
Sorry I overstepped my bounds. (It will probably happen again).
BOB COBB
Geneva