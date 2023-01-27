Dignity and common sense needed
To the Editor:
I read with interest the front-page article in the Jan. 21 edition of the Times regarding the mayor of Geneva seeking reelection, and how other current councilors may, or may not, seek reelection next November.
I won’t rehash here in this letter all of the reasons why many city residents feel that this Council was dysfunctional during most of the past three years. Those that have been paying attention know that trying to bring national issues into the local realm will almost always cause the kind of division we’ve seen over these past three years. Leave those issues for our elected state and national representatives to solve as that is their job.
Our next Council, whether they are incumbents who are reelected or new councilors, need to focus on the local issues, the greatest of which is the high tax rate. This Council has taken some steps in that direction, and the next Council needs to keep going in that direction. Solving the high-tax issue alone will begin to alleviate the other problems such as more affordable housing, more businesses (such as a grocery store), and creating more recreational opportunities.
While the writer of that Jan. 21 article correctly states that Mayor Valentino and Councilor Noone have sided with council Republicans on several issues and may seem to have aligned themselves with their Republican counterparts, I believe a more accurate description would be to say that they both sided or aligned themselves on the side of dignity and common sense. People are tired of the grandstanding, rudeness and disrespect that have been on public display at Council meetings and beyond. I believe that dignity and common sense are what city residents truly want to see out of their next Council, and are what is needed for Geneva to reach its full potential.
TONY DiCOSTANZO
Geneva