Disappointed in the way City Council meeting went on July 1
To the Editor:
Pissing match, disrespect, immaturity, lack of knowledge and basic human rights. All those thoughts circulated inside my brain at 11:30 p.m. on July 1.
No way is this group of people representing our city. Geneva. The city that comes together. The city that looks out for the youth. The city of opportunity.
I’m sorry, but what I watched on July 1 was absolutely disgraceful. All resolutions, proposals and politics aside, I am beyond disgusted with the performance and leadership of our city that evening. I am struggling to even understand how a group of people can be on a public meeting event and act in the manner that was displayed, but your true colors have been shown and we will not forget. We need leaders who listen. Active listening is a powerful tool to learn and utilize. Did any of you learn that along the way? Active listening is more than HEARING what someone says, but it is the desire to UNDERSTAND what someone is trying to convey.
What I witnessed was pure rivalry of superiority. I don’t remember voting for City Council and thinking to myself, “Hmmm which person will showcase minimal maturity and control?” Since when did we lack basic human rights? Human rights include the right to life and liberty, freedom of slavery, torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education. But it doesn’t end there.
Yes, you have the right to have an opinion. But what are you going to do with your opinion? When a problem is proposed or brought into the conversation, the goal is to find a solution. We need to not “nay” all ideas but present solutions and compromises so we as human beings can come together and create a better life for ourselves and future generations.
I demand respect, unity, leadership and an open mind from our City Council and the entire city staff. We are in 2020 y’all. Wake up, act like the adults you are, or step down from your role, and we will assign someone the tasks who can get them done. Geneva represents community, friendship, history and change.
Let’s make it happen.
MADDIE D’AMICO
Geneva