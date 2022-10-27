Disappointed with decisions at Midlakes
To the Editor:
I am writing to share my disappointment in the Phelps-Clifton Springs school district board of education and the Midlakes High School administration about a recent decision to replace Keith Childs as theater director in favor of a staff member with no experience.
I find both the rationale for this decision and the way in which it was executed to be extremely unprofessional. Keith was told before he made the decision to retire he could retain the role and lead the program for a few more years while transitioning the leadership to another. Yet as soon as he retired the position was posted for a single week, and he was told he could not serve in the role as he was no longer a staff member.
Midlakes has been the home of high quality, award-winning theater productions and programs for over 45 years. The prestige of the program is a testament to Keith and his production team who have always given of themselves and their time far beyond the expectations of their roles. The program has been strong despite limited support from the district or school. In fact many alumni, myself included, would say that the recent behavior of the board and the school administrators proves the district doesn’t care about the theater program.
I also find it funny that the football program has welcomed back a long retired coach to lead that program without being scrutinized by the same policy.
For many the theater program was more than a club and about more than just doing shows. For many of us it was our home and the one true place we got to be authentically ourselves without fear of judgment. For me the program laid the foundation for my career in the performing arts. The leadership skills, dedication to artistic quality, communication and many other soft skills learned during my formative years under the direction of Keith and his team gave me the edge and ability to rise in my field.
I am upset that this decision was made in such an unkind and unthoughtful way and that 40-plus years of service and excellence will be tarnished over small town politics. I also find it alarming and disheartening that a school and district that claim to support a mission statement with hallmarks like “strong moral character” and “cultural awareness” would make a choice that lacks the former and clearly has lost sight of the latter.
It is my sincere hope the board and administration will reconsider and prove to the student body and the community that they do in fact support the arts programs in the district and that the mission statement is meant to do more than fill a webpage.
JOSHUA JENSEN
Clifton Springs