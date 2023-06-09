To the Editor:
After reading John Murtari’s column from May 22, I was compelled to express my complete disappointment at finding a piece such as this in the Finger Lakes Times.
Although it claims to be a piece examining “misandry,” especially in new legislation, the term misandry is not defined, nor is there a connection drawn between the kinds of “misandry” Murtari perceives and the rest of his observations, which are all thrown together without any sort of logical flow.
In addition to being poorly structured, his arguments are not informed, contextualized, or supported in any way by reliable research or relevant legal evidence/precedent, despite the law being a significant point of reference.
Even the story about Murtari’s attempt at writing legislation hurts his argument. He admits he’s already been told his input on these matters is unfit for introduction into legislative sessions, yet he continues to approach these topics with an attitude that is uninformed and ignorant. This should make readers question why the editorial staff of this paper allowed his newest attempt to be published.
Mr. Murtari frames reproductive justice in its most narrow sense by choosing to ignore altogether the role of sexual abuse and domestic violence when talking about how children are conceived and how families are structured. He intentionally promotes his own misogynistic ideas by condemning single mothers and insinuating that their disregard for male partners is the reason why some men are merely sperm donors and not fathers. This stance eliminates any responsibility these men should be taking as adults and makes women villains for exercising their right to raise their children alone.
Overall, it is clear this writer has an unexamined internal bias that tanks his arguments entirely. His points are unintelligible and the picture he paints to readers is not linked to statistical data or reality in any way, only supported by vague personal anecdotes. This piece promotes an archaic and dangerously limited viewpoint while falling fathoms beneath the standard for legal discourse and fruitful discussions of reproductive justice.
This entire piece is indefensible, insulting to women, utterly disgusting, and an embarrassment to the FL Times.
RACHEL MAHONEY
Seneca Falls