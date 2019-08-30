Discussion of guns is regulated by the NRA
To the Editor:
Tom Reed says guns shouldn’t be regulated. He says mental health is the problem behind gun violence. That’s not an original opinion; it’s dictated by the National Rifle Association. The truth is, Mr. Reed doesn’t know if mental health, the ready availability of assault weapons to just about anybody, or cold pizza is the real danger to the public — that is, the mortal danger to our children in a school, at a party, or attending a garlic festival.
Mr. Reed can’t claim to know because the NRA bribes lawmakers to keep the federal government from doing research into the causes of gun violence. That’s weird. The federal government conducts research and regulates the safety of the cars we drive, the food we eat, the drugs we take, our work places, and a lot of other things. But not guns. Not allowed.
Tom Reed says the 2nd Amendment guarantees the right of citizens to own pretty much any weapon they want. “Freedom” makes my heart sing, too; though you have to recognize that when 300 million-plus people share one national space, individual freedom runs up against the rights of others to be safe from anyone posing a threat to the common good.
And is the 2nd Amendment really the North Star of clarity that the NRA and Mr. Reed claim that it is? The original wording made a grammatically ambiguous reference to a well-ordered militia, and even the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2008 that interpreted the amendment to apply to individuals noted that the 2nd Amendment doesn’t allow people to carry dangerous or unusual weapons. Since when is an AK47 not a dangerous weapon?
From what I have read, mental troubles do correlate with suicide, but not with indiscriminate murders of fellow citizens. I don’t know much about this, though. And neither does Tom Reed.
That is because the organization that Mr. Reed cheerfully supports doesn’t want anyone to know. Does this make sense to anyone but Tom Reed?
CHARLES TEMPLE
Geneva