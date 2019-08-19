Disturbed by photo of bare-back bronco riding
To the Editor:
The “Rough rider” photo of a rodeo event at the Seneca County Fair (Times, July 21) saddened me because rodeos are cruel and violent spectacles. I don’t take issues with the FLT for publishing a photo of this local event, but I do take issue with those that authorized this rodeo to take place.
Dr. C.G. Haber, a veterinarian who spent three decades working in a slaughterhouse as a federal meat inspector, saw many animals discarded from rodeos and sold for slaughter. Haber publicized the injuries to these animals caused by calf roping, steer wrestling and other rodeo events. He saw animals that “were so extensively bruised that the only area in which the skin was attached (to the flesh) were the head, neck, legs, and belly. I have seen animals with six to eight ribs broken from the spine and, at times, puncturing the lungs. I have seen as much as two to three gallons of free blood accumulated under the detached skin.”
At rodeos, horses buck because of pain caused by a bucking strap that is secured around the animal’s body over the animal’s genital area. When the animal leaves the chute, a tight jerk on the strap causes the animal to buck. Before being released from the chute, horses or other animals are often verbally and physically tormented to get them agitated. Electric prods shock the animals so they will bolt out of the chute.
When they are not being abused in the arena, rodeo animals — like circus or other performing animals used for “entertainment” — are confined to small trailers and hauled around the country, subjected to unregulated temperatures and feeding schedules and to denial of comfortable, spacious living space.
The humanitarian Dr. Albert Schweitzer wrote that “the time will come when public opinion will no longer tolerate amusements based on the mistreatment and killing of animals. The time will come, but when?”
A century later, I asked myself this same question when I saw the photo of a bare-back bronco riding event at the Seneca County Fair.
JOEL FREEDMAN
Canandaigua
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.