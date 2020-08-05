To the Editor:
The fact that President Joyce Jacobsen at Hobart and William Smith Colleges generated “outrage” for daring to voice her opinion that she is “comfortable with local race relations” is absurd. She is a social scientist, and if that is her view, she should feel free to voice it without fear of backlash.
One of her students thinking she should be held accountable for that view is the real problem. Too often am I hearing from local students, activists, and politicians, “If you don’t agree with me, or acknowledge the same problem that I see, you’re part of that problem and are helping to perpetuate it."
Someone daring to think independently doesn’t mean they are being “hurtful” or “problematic," and they certainly don’t have to apologize to anyone for it.
The mature and civil response would be, “Why do you have a difference of opinion than I do, and can you help me understand your viewpoint?”
Publicly shaming someone into agreeing with you, or demanding an apology for having a difference of opinion is nothing more than an immature attempt to prevent further challenges to one view point. That is socially imposed censorship and results in suppression of thought by making people hesitant to speak their honest opinions for fear of being labeled.
President Jacobsen is an educator, and I hope she uses this teachable moment to show students, faculty, and the community that a DIVERSITY of opinion is not only OK, but should be encouraged and not suppressed.
HAROLD HELLMAN
Geneva