Diverting waste is key to our future
What can we do with our garbage if the landfill closes?
In 2010, the NYS DEC developed a plan called “Beyond Waste: A Sustainable Materials Management Strategy for New York State” that outlines numerous strategies to reduce/recycle/repurpose, etc., garbage rather than sending it to a landfill. In May 2022, DEC announced Draft Regulations “advancing policies that will reduce waste at its source and prevent waste from heading to our landfills.”
San Francisco leads our nation in diverting 80% — yes, that’s right, 80% — of its waste. That city serves as an example and an encouragement of what is possible when those who live in an area strive to achieve a goal.
Ulster County, which currently transfers tons of its waste to Seneca Meadows landfill, now has an updated waste management plan that includes goals to move toward zero waste as well as to “Develop a solid waste management system that is sustainable and enables Ulster County to be self-reliant and responsible for the whole waste cycle.”
While some steps have been taken regionally along the path to zero waste, there is much more that can and should be done. A step that all municipalities could be taking right now is making curbside and drop-off composting easier and more accessible for everyone. Talk to those who have been able to use a curbside composting service such as Growing Cycle or access a drop-off composting service and hear not only how much compostable waste can be diverted away from the landfill, but how good it feels to be part of a community solution.
