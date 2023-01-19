It’s time to do something if you want our way of life preserved
To the Editor:
On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, I watched the citizens award presentation in the White House. There were 12 recipients honored (four posthumously) by President Biden. It happened in remembrance of the insurrectionist attack on Jan. 6, 2021. That’s certainly a day that we should never forget, like Dec. 7, 1941; Nov. 21, 1963; or Sept. 11, 2001. If I have to tell you what those days represent, you are not a true American to me.
The ceremony made me proud of these individuals. They didn’t have to do what they did, but they knew it was the correct thing to do even if it involved losing their lives, which four police officers did. The site where this took place wasn’t a foreign land. It was American soil, on the steps and inside of our Capitol building, a symbol of democracy. Would you have had the bravery to do what they did, either at the Capitol that day or afterwards, speaking out the truth?
How sad we have to remember that day with awards for those who went beyond patriotic duty: police officers, election workers and district of attorneys. How sad we got to a point that someone could not accept defeat in an election and plan a coup. How sad he just watched the chaos happen on TV. How sad that the Fox entertainment station continues to fuel the fodder of lies. How sad that election workers were threatened for their lives. How sad that a congressional committee had to be formed to find out what actually happened. How sad that some individuals pleaded the Fifth instead of truthfully answering questions. How sad Cheney and Kinzinger were fed to the wolves for trying to preserve the Constitution. How sad one man thinks the rule of law is different for him.
The last six years have been horrible for our democracy. Hate everywhere, from the Capitol steps to small towns and villages. I fear for our nation.
What can we do to take our nation back? Many things. Speak to your elected officials — make them accountable. Write to them. Email them. Volunteer on committees at the town, city, state, or national levels. Educate. Attend lectures. Read. When you hear people spouting lies, give them the facts. We have to be accountable for our jobs; why not our legislatures?
MLK said, “Silence is compliancy.” JFK said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Stop whining and do something if you want our freedoms, democracy and way of life to be preserved!
SUSAN SHAW
Canandaigua