‘Document dump’ should land ex-prez behind bars
To the Editor:
During the presidential campaign of 2016, Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin was a great leader. I said to myself, OMG. He will never get the Republican nomination now. But he did.
Recently, I heard a commentator on TV say that he had an idea on how to decide presidential elections. He who gets the most votes wins! In the presidential election of November 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Trump by 3 million votes, but Trump was declared the winner by the obsolete Electoral College.
Trump often spoke highly of Putin during his four-year presidency. No American president has ever spoken that way before, as the former Communist USSR collapsed into just Russia being our archenemy. There has never been a working democracy there. It always was and still is a dictatorship.
Before Trump was president, he traveled to Russia often. He held a beauty pageant there. He talked of building a Trump tower there.
Thank goodness in 2020 Joe Biden beat Trump by 7 million votes, as well as winning the Electoral College. But that has not stopped the very immature Trump from whining ever since the election was “stolen” from him.
If Trump was president now he would tell his friend Putin to take Ukraine if he wants it so badly. He would cover for him. After all, what are friends for? Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map anyhow.
I have a cap that has “lock Trump up” on it. Local doctors have told me that they like it, but they can’t say anything publicly, as they also have patients who support Trump and they must treat all patients equally, without regard to political feelings. Other people who have told me they like my cap are nurses, receptionists in doctors’ offices, waitresses, postal workers, and sales associates (formerly known as store clerks).
It is refreshing to have a president with many years of experience handling classified documents as opposed to the last president, who had zero years of experience and threw “secret” documents in the toilet that he didn’t like. That gives a new meaning to the term “document dump.”
I worked for the U.S. Army and knew what would happen if I did something that outrageous with the classified documents in my possession. They would have “locked me up” — as should happen to anyone handling classified documents in a careless manner that is endangering American security.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo