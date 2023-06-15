Dodgers’ Pride Night fine, with one exception
To the Editor:
There is nothing wrong with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ plan to host an LGBTQ Pride Night on June 16, but I disagree with their decision to give a community hero award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
In a recent letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) wrote: “The ‘sisters’ are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns. The group’s motto, ‘go and sin some more,’ is a perversion of Jesus’s command to ‘go, and sin no more.’ The group’s ‘Easter’ ceremony features children’s programming followed by a drag show where adult performers dress in blasphemous imitation of Jesus and Mary. The group hosts pub crawls mocking the Stations of the Cross and even the Eucharist, the sacrament that unites more than one billion Catholics around the world.”
Rubio asked if the most important league of America’s national pastime should honor a group that mocks Christianity — especially the Catholic faith.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has rightfully urged “all Catholics and people of good will to stand against bigotry in any form and to stand for respect for one another and for religious beliefs of our communities of faith.”
Real heroes are brave, unselfish, highly ethical role models we can be proud of. There is nothing heroic about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s mockery of a particular religion. Clergy of all faiths, along with their congregations, should be as indignant as Catholics are in this matter (by the way, I am not a Catholic).
JOEL FREEDMAN
Canandaigua