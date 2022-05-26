To the Editor:
We received a mass mailing recently from state Assemblyman Phil Palmesano. In it he laments the Climate Action Council Draft Scoping plan and the potential cost associated with implementation of said plan.
One wonders if Mr. Palmesano actually read the report, which can be accessed at https://climate.ny.gov/Our-Climate-Act/Draft-Scoping-Plan. Also, is he not aware of the impending global catastrophe of climate change? Or, does he believe that it is not happening?
Pertinent to this issue:
1. The cost of inaction EXCEEDS the cost of action by more than $90 billion to $120 billion!
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s landmark report released in February, rising temperatures are likely to increase drought, flooding, and fire in once-reliable agricultural areas like California and southern Europe, which all could send production numbers tumbling.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation reports: “We are already living in a one-degree warmer world, and we are already seeing more pests, more droughts, more heat. If we continue on this trajectory, to 1.5°C or even 2°C, all hell will break loose.”
The health effects of continued increase in greenhouse gases will be a huge burden on those with compromised health, especially anyone with pulmonary problems as asthma and COPD. We all must be united in mitigating global warming, or we all will suffer the severe consequences.
And, we will soon be “ … visiting the iniquity (sins) of the fathers upon the sons to the third and fourth generation … ” Deuteronomy, Chapter 5.
J. PETER GREGOIRE, MD
Romulus