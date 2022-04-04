Save democracy
To the Editor:
When I consider the enormous outlay of dollars that large, wealthy U.S. corporations pour into advertising their products via television every week, it does not compute. Thousands in eastern Europe are dying from lack of food, water and shelter.
If each corporation would donate just three minutes’ worth of TV advertisement costs, it would certainly help save many lives and help save a democracy.
Clearly, this project would necessitate organizers from high places with efficient know-how, but surely it could be done. U.S. purchasers would flock to companies who had shown their compassion and generosity.
Think about it! FIRST THINGS FIRST!!!!
BARBARA McDOWELL
Dundee