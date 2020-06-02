To the Editor:
During the Great Depression my Grandmother Lizzie Dan Bulger fed "people on the bones of their arse." We had people here on the bones of their arses, before this pandemic ever began. Rev. Golden and the good folks at Mount Olive were giving them food and shelter as part of the back on your feet program of Family Promise. My wife and I helped out until I got sick. Then I realized I was most helpful to all concerned if I didn't.
We have both been very careful to keep whatever we have to ourselves and not contribute to the troubles, but I've mailed a Lysol-soaked check to Mount Olive to support Sisters Polly and Nelson who I know are carrying on. I hope you will too.
It is great to see public figures like Sean Penn use his non-profit to turn things around, but we have our own heroes. Some of us can only cheer from the sidelines. Some of us can be team boosters. Geneva has people who aren't just now hitting the ground running, they have been running all along for those "on the bones of their arses."
Mount Olive is at 70 Clark St., Geneva. Whatever you can donate will be frugally spent.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua