To the Editor:
If we want to put religion into our politics concerning whether people should be able to have abortions, be careful not to show your hypocrisy.
Bill McHale brought up Catholic belief on whether people should have the right to have abortions, but in doing so shows his hypocrisy (Letters to the Editor, "Hochul following Cuomo when it comes to abortion rights"). Catholic teaching says all life is sacred, so using his logic, we should also get rid of the death penalty. The Ten Commandments are pretty clear about not killing, and the death penalty kills people.
If you can get pregnant and don’t want an abortion, don’t get one. But don’t force your religious ideology onto others. You’re just showing the world the worst of you.
JOSHUA METHENEY
Geneva