Don’t forget about your pets — and supporting small businesses
To the Editor:
It’s no secret that 2020 was hard for everyone. In 2021, I would like to encourage you to look locally for items and services before cruising your favorite internet mega-shop.
As the owner of boutique grooming shop, I know too well how hard it is sneak your pup in a for a haircut when it’s hard to justify one for yourself. I could go on and on about the importance of grooming to your animal’s health and happiness, but I also want to stress: shopping small sustains a family, a dream, a talent, and the community.
Local businesses are the heart of the Finger Lakes economy. We are the bulk of employers in the region, and it’s our grit, determination, and commitment that has nourished this beautiful place since cities were established here.
Businesses like ours support Little Leagues, cookoffs, and other community events (remember when we did those things in person?!) Local haunts are in far more danger than many realize of closing forever — now is the time to be a real-life super hero to bolster the places that have given you comfort and support.
You can help small business owners in any number of ways — using our services is a great place to start. Supporting our social media pages, leaving us kind reviews online, and giving us shoutouts. These things go so far in buoying small businesses. Hopefully we’ll be seeing you (and your pups) soon!
CHERYL POST
Rushville