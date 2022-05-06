Don’t miss the food this weekend at Mount Olive
To the Editor:
If you want apple pie? You want Mom’s. You want baked beans? You want Boston’s. Want soul food? You want the church’s — Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church’s soul food, to be exact.
Chicken that close to Heaven surely must have flown high. Mac salad, green beans, collard greens, rice, and corn bread ... food that good will give you religion. Deacon Collier testifies with a spatula in an apron.
Best of all, it’s not a guilty pleasure because the fundraiser keeps the church serving the community, vaccine clinics, homeless services, feeding the hungry. Your $12 will do more than feed your own face; it means today’s loaves and fishes.
Go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 7, 70 Clark St., Geneva.
Amen, amen, amen.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua