Don’t trash that old pumpkin if you haven’t yet
To the Editor:
Have you noticed how most of us have more than one pumpkin in the fall now? Many people also have beautiful outdoor decorations that include not just pumpkins, but mums, corn stalks, and multicolored corn on their doors. What happens to all these items as the Christmas holidays approach? Where to discard them? Definitely not in your trash bin!
Climate scientists have found that putting lots of plant matter into landfills instead of composting it generates methane gas, which is a very powerful greenhouse gas. It has 80 times the climate warming power of carbon dioxide. By composting wasted food and other organics, methane emissions are significantly reduced. You may have already heard that we should try to stop throwing out food in our trash. And at this time of year, it would be a really bad idea to throw all our fall pumpkins, mums, and cornstalks into the trash that ends up in landfills.
If you have a compost pile in your backyard, that’s an obvious place to put all of this. But what if you don’t? Maybe a neighbor who composts would welcome additional fall waste. Some communities have started offering pumpkin drop off days. Towns and villages may pick it up from the curb when they collect leaves and yard waste. The Village of Interlaken reports that they will collect pumpkins and other plant waste, such as mums, a few days a week in the fall. Just leave it near the curb.
Please consider this planet friendly way to dispose of your fall decorations this year!
MEG JASTRAN
Interlaken