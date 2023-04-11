Don’t understand why SF reassessments now
To the Editor:
I’m a little confused, but not. Why was the decision made to do an assessment of Seneca Falls properties at this time?
It is well known that the housing market is very high right now. My assessed value went up over 50% from the previous assessment. There were no huge updates to my property. It went up 63%! More taxes to pay, of course!
The letter states that the changes does not necessarily indicate taxes will change. The tax liability will be affected by several factors, including change to budgets, chances to assessments of other properties, and changes to exemptions and/or exemption savings amounts, among other factors.
Like the budget doesn’t increase every year! And assessments to other properties will most likely increase so everyone has to pay more.
MARY WILSON
Waterloo