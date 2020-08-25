To the Editor:
The recent interrogations of Dr. Anthony Fauci speak of McCarthyism. Dr. Fauci has never wavered on his statements to the public. He has never avoided the media or the respective bodies of government. He never shirked his responsibilities. That speaks volumes for his character.
This cannot be said for our President for whom the enlargement of this pandemic rests squarely on his shoulders. However, those mandating his presence before Congress offer no evidence to contradict Dr. Fauci.
I hope America will wake up to the damage done to the medical community and the risks this administration has placed on this already stressed community.
I hope America will wake up to the new era of misinformation and the need for free speech to be honest and when it concerns one's health very accurate. That the leadership of this country must be held accountable when it misleads the public for its own advantage. Especially when such results in unnecessary deaths and suffering and damage to the economy that affects the working class and in this case our much-needed medical community.
JAMES BOBRESKI
Penn Yan