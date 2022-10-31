Drug prices are out of control
To the Editor:
A few months ago I needed some asthma medication, so I went to the pharmacy. The pharmacist said it would be “three ninety-one” for my part, so I gave her a $5 bill. It was actually $391 for one month’s supply!
Many of you out there have had worse, but it is still a shock the first time it happens.
So in Europe a little later, I went to two pharmacies to see what medicine with the same two ingredients, with no insurance and no government subsidy, would cost. About $65 cash!
Why do we not revolt? I now pay $47 per month because my $400 deductible for this type drug is met for the year. But at the same time the premium for the Elixir insurance went from $17/M in 2020, to $51/M this year and will be 67/M next year, more than the total cash price in Europe where an agency takes bids on all medicines for the whole country every few months.
Cause? Rite Aid bought out the insurance company. And I would not be surprised if they will refuse to pay for medicine if I get it in the local village drug store next year, trying to drive them out of business. The system is completely broken, including the drug patent system that allows extended protection for, say, minor changes in the delivery system etc. The Capitalist system is based on free and open competition, but that is obviously not working at all any more. If you go to different drug stores they will not even tell you what your costs for related medicines will be before you have a prescription, and the doctor will not give you several/any paper prescription you can take around to the different pharmacies, so you are screwed.
Republicans say they are for affordable health care in their election flyers, so how come every single one of them voted against the new Inflation Reduction package that puts limits on how much drug prices can go up every year, and why did they make sure Medicare could not negotiate drug prices as part of the Affordable Health Care Act? I will tell you why. Because in my 42 years here I have never ever seen Republicans vote for something that is not way more beneficial for their corporate handlers/paymasters than it is for you. When are we going to understand that?
JORGEN OVERGAARD
Penn Yan