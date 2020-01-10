To the Editor:
New research shows that adult e-cigarette users, compared to non-users, are at a 56 percent greater risk for having a heart attack and 30 percent more likely to suffer a stroke. These are staggering numbers.
While these vaping tools are being advertised as a safer alternative, it is getting harder to justify that vaping is actually a safer alternative.
E-cigarettes still increase the risk of conditions traditionally associated with smoking, and they still contain the nicotine that is addictive. This makes them even more dangerous, for they are pure nicotine delivery devices.
Start this New Year by making a plan to be healthier by becoming nicotine-free!
If you are a smoker considering quitting, talk with your doctor and contact the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at (866) 697-8487 or www.nysmokefree.com.
Y. VICTORIA GADBOIS, MD, MHA Preventive Medicine
Resident, Public Health Sciences
University of Rochester Medical Center