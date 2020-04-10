To the Editor:
E-cigarettes continue to gain popularity among teenagers and young adults. Although e-cigarettes are marketed as a safe alternative to regular cigarettes, they are not safe. Many e-cigarettes contain nicotine salts which increase the likelihood that users will become addicted more easily. In addition, research studies are finding that vaping can change an adolescent’s developing brain and lead to other illegal drug use in the future. It’s imperative to educate everyone about vaping risks.
Schools are important sites that can initiate student-led prevention programs about the harmful effects of e-cigarettes and help increase awareness of the marketing targeted specifically at them. Community outreach partners can offer programs to educate parents about how to talk with their children about the serious health risks associated with vaping.
Smokers and vapers can talk to their healthcare provider and contact the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at 866-697-8487 or www.nysmokefree.com for help.
Y.VICTORIA GADBOIS, MD, MHA
Preventive Medicine Resident
University of Rochester Medical Center