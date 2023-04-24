To the Editor:
April 22 is Earth Day, and we now have the biggest carbon pollution reduction plan in U.S. history. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 offers incentives to families, businesses and communities to shift to cleaner, safe and healthier energy. The IRA has the potential to reduce toxic air and carbon pollution by 40% in the next 10 years.
Many households can now receive tax rebates when they weatherize their homes, install a roof top solar panel, buy a new or used electric vehicle, or choose from a list of other home improvements that will make their homes safer and healthier. Later this year many households will also be able to receive electrification rebates when they install an electric solar panel, electric or electric induction stove, electric wiring, and/or a heat pump air conditioner/heater. These incentives will be available for the next ten years, so folks can wait until their furnace or stove needs to be replaced, and then use the incentives to help defray the cost of a new HVAC system or electric/induction stove.
Renters can receive incentives to purchase window unit heat pumps, induction cooktops/stoves and heat pump clothes dryers, all portable. Renters would need to check with their landlord to make sure the electric service is sufficient in their apartment or home.
Check out the IRA savings calculator at www.rewiringamerica.org to see how you can benefit.
ALICE SHOEMAKER
Dundee