East and Richmond and a slice of heaven
To the Editor:
Ever since this Trumpandemic began, I’ve been pretty much hiding under the bed, but the night of Nov. 13, Todd East played with Jimmy Richmond — and that is one thing worth dying for.
Club 86 is one of music’s holy of holies. Nat King Cole, Buddy Rich, The Mills Brothers, Louis Armstrong ... You have to know that among ghosts of such genius, the best will bleed for their art. East and Richmond blew that room away.
If Billy Joel heard Todd East sing “New York State of Mind,” he would split the royalties; East owns that song. But my favorite was “Walking in Memphis.” It was LIVE music. It let you know you are alive.
Jimmy Richmond always has the audience in the palm of his hands. Whether he makes you cry with that sax, or makes you cry with laughter, you are his for the night. Vaccination is the best medicine, but laughter is not far behind. “Mister” Richmond should be called “Doctor” instead. It was such a good time it was as much a healing session as entertainment.
When I do die, I had better be in the Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin section of Heaven, because I saw men raise the bar Saturday night.
And, yes indeed, “Blessed are they who have ears to hear.”
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua