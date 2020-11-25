To the Editor:
I would like to show my sincere appreciation to the school board, the Superintendent Dr. Christopher Brown, the employees, especially to those who worked in the cafeteria, and all the volunteers in the Marcus Whitman School District.
Throughout these very trying times they have sprung into action. They have made certain the community had lunches available; they prepared dinners twice a week at the beginning, with many donations from local businesses. Thankfully, Dr. Brown continues to be involved with Foodlink to obtain food to distribute.
It is a blessing to have people in our community that give their time and attention to ensure we all have some food on the table! I am grateful to be part of this community. I hope they know how much they are truly appreciated!
CHANDRA GILMAN
Rushville