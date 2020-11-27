Election results show that electoral college needs to go
To the Editor:
Well we have finally concluded another “exciting” presidential election. I think we have or haven’t we? What have we learned? I think it was a good lesson in how every vote counts as we went through several days of watching the number of votes change and grow. It was a record turnout of 160 million voters but that is still only 66% of eligible voters.
And it showed that the electoral college is a relic of the past that should have been done away with a long time ago. We sat through a couple of tortuous weeks of watching the four presidential and VP candidates fly back and forth between 6-8 battleground states. Back and forth. And back and forth. Like none of the rest of us mattered leading right up to Election Day! One day, Trump gave four speeches in four different states! Of course, it was all just his same lies over and over again.
Without the electoral college they would have looked everywhere for votes since then every vote truly mattered, regardless of who has the most votes in that state. I could see a future president giving a speech at a winery with a beautiful Finger Lake in the background and the fall foliage in blazing color. Advertising our region like that would be advertising that money couldn’t buy. I am talking about a normal president. Not like the one we just voted out of office.
Hillary Clinton beat Trump by 3 million votes. Joe Biden beat him by almost 6 million. Without the electoral college, we would have been totally spared from the worst president in the history of the greatest nation on earth!
Our president should be chosen by the majority of the voters, the same as every other election in this country is decided!
Without the electoral college we would not have had to put up with Trump’s damage to our democracy. And the Trump administration has reversed hundreds of environmental rules and regulations that will take decades to recover from its devastation.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo