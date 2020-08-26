To the Editor:
Why is this country, or rather the fools among us, trying to tear apart everything we have struggled to build? We finally have a President who has made major positive changes, yet not a single Democrat will give him any credit or help.
On immigration, he tried hard to keep his promises, but Democrats flip-flopped their positions on illegal immigration. Until Trump tried to build the wall, the Dems were for it. Trump stopped travel from certain countries in response to COVID-19. Dems first fought him, then said he didn’t move quickly enough. Stimulus money for this pandemic was held up so Dems could stuff it with pork barrel items totally unrelated to the pandemic. What hypocrites.
Next came protests organized by the Black Lives Matter movement. George Floyd shouldn’t have died the way he did; the officers' actions were unacceptable. Now let’s blame all law enforcement for a few bad apples and defund them all? Democratic controlled cities have the highest rates of crimes and problems, real solutions need to come from Democrats. Chicago is by far the worst, but not much is said about that. Babies and toddlers have been victims of the carnage caused by criminal elements. Keep electing those Dems!
They won’t let you as a citizen have a gun legally, but the bad guys sure can with impunity. If you strip money and power from the police, you’ll soon think the middle of a war zone is a safe place. America will be unrecognizable, becoming a Third World country. There are bad people in all walks of life, but your choices make the difference. I don't want to see what happens if police are eliminated. Look what happened in Seattle where "peaceful" dissidents seceded from the USA and were allowed to do so for thee weeks. In that "CHOP" area, the mayor said let them be, until several were shot and killed and then they forced entry and marched to the mayor's house! Lots of looting, etc., without consequences. How would you like to call 911 about 33 times and no one shows up?
Coming to a Democrat controlled city near you! Elections matter. Vote this November.
JAMES WEDMAN
Lyons