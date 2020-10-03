To the Editor:
Once Again, Mr. Peterson, is pushing his anti-President Trump spiel to the readership of the Finger Lakes Times. This latest “whining” is his Sept. 18 Letter to the Editor, stating that the Electoral College should be eliminated, that it serves no purpose ("Well past time for Electoral College to be eliminated.")
Well, the Electoral College assures that ALL American citizens in ALL 50 states and the federal district are represented by their chosen electors as to who they want to be President. Each state has a number of electors equal to its Congressional representation in both the Senate and House. These electors cast their vote for the winner of the popular vote in their respective states.
Without the Electoral College, there would be a great many of the less populous states that would not have a say in who their President is. A President would be picked by just a few of the most populous cities and the heck with everybody else! The framers of the Constitution established the Electoral College to make sure that ALL people were given direct input in choosing their leaders.
So, for all you never-Trumpers, just go up to your bedroom, cover yourself with your blankie, put your thumb in your mouth, start rocking back and forth, humming, “Only Four More Years, Only Four More Years, Only Four More Years!” You can also stop your kicking, screaming and the constant whining. Nobody likes a whining toddler!
JOE TOMANEK
Waterloo