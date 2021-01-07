To the Editor:
For the last four years letter-writer Mr. Petersen has ranted and raved about the Electoral College. Obviously, he is a Democrat. He continues to cite that Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden both won the popular vote.
What he fails to mention is the margin in the plurality is based solely on the Democratic states of California and New York. If you remove California and New York from the vote, both candidates would have lost the popular vote.
That is specifically why the Founding Fathers instituted the Electoral College so that not one or two states would be able to elect the president. In 2016, Donald Trump won the popular vote in 30 of the 50 states. In 2020, he won 25 of the 50 states. Neither Clinton nor Biden won a majority of states.
Why the Electoral College is important is most apparent here in New York state. In the last gubernatorial election, Andrew Cuomo lost the popular vote in 47 of 62 counties, yet won the popular vote solely based on the vote in New York City.
I also don't understand why this newspaper continues to print basically the same letter from the same individual.
JOE MARINO
Geneva