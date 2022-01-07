Electric vehicles are not dependable enough as yet
To the Editor:
OK, let’s get real for a minute. A report I recently read states that an EV loses about 41% of its drive range in 20 degree weather. That does not include running the heater, which will shorten the range more.
Let that sink in. The Chev Volt has a range of 256 miles on a full charge, but if you run the heater or air conditioner in southern states, the range is shorter.
Let’s say you live in the north in the winter — 41% of 256 miles means you can go about 152 miles, if you don’t use the heater, or in the summer in the South, if you don’t use the air conditioning. Then when you stop to charge your battery, you get about a mile per minute of charge. To go 90 miles further, you need to charge your vehicle for 90 minutes. How handy is that!? Yes, they have some “fast” charging stations, but not everywhere, and not on the highway, where you may need it.
Think about tornado-stricken areas or severe storms on the coastal areas or winter storms in the north. When the electric is out for several days, how do you charge your car? When the electric comes back on, everyone will PLUG their car in at the SAME TIME! I’ll bet that will tax the electric grid!
Electric vehicles may make some sense for those who live in a city, but even then, can you imagine having a MILLION vehicles being plugged in each night in a large city? The brownouts in California will be fantastic to watch! What about New York City in the winter?
This is a disaster waiting to happen! I will never own an EV, only a hybrid vehicle if I am forced to. I have NO DOUBT that if the Greenies and Democrats have their way, they will try and force us all to buy EVs.
Let’s not even think about if we have to fight a war without gas or oil to power our military!
Remember, under President Trump we were energy independent for the first time in decades. The use of natural gas had reduced our air pollution to its LOWEST LEVEL EVER!
Let’s continue to improve our air, but let’s not destroy our future by pushing an energy source that is not yet developed to the point where we can depend on it in emergencies.
We need fossil fuels, but we should also develop new fuels, like fusion cells or whatever. Let’s not be shortsighted and lock ourselves into a big mistake.
Just saying.
RODGER BACKUS
Phelps