To the Editor:
Once again, you columnist Michael Fitzgerald has allowed his liberal bias to get in the way of examining the real reasons for the uptick in violence and mass shootings in recent years (“Massacre could have been in FL, Times, May 20).
The real problem is not the existence of guns, which are already highly regulated and difficult to obtain legally in New York state. To me, the problem is obvious: The move in liberal states like New York to eliminate bail for most offenders, and to close institutions like Willard, which used to house those with severe mental illness.
Let me be clear: I am not a gun owner or a member of the NRA, and I do favor common-sense limitations on gun ownership, as long as they do not interfere with the constitutional right to bear arms.
Had these new ideas that make it almost impossible to get those with violent tendencies resulting from mental illness off the streets and into treatment not been in effect, Payton Gendron very likely would have been institutionalized and treated for his mental disorder rather than released to commit murder. His problem had been identified and he had been sent for evaluation, but he was then released, enabling him to murder 10 innocent people in Buffalo.
As New Yorkers, we need to insist that the state Legislature return to reasonable bail rules, and to reopen those residential mental health facilities that were closed years ago. Moves like these would do far more to reduce violence and mass killings than any new limitations on gun ownership.
The gun is not the problem. The person holding it is.
JACK CLANCY
Penn Yan