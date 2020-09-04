To the Editor:
Labor Day is late this year. It’s a federal holiday on which we honor our labor, our work. Many of us have the day off, and on our pay stub it is entered as a holiday. If we are currently unemployed because of COVID-19, then we don’t have that pay stub to look at.
Whether we have a payroll to look forward to or not, there is discussion recently coming from the current administration to eliminate payroll taxes. The claim is that getting rid of them would put that money in our pockets instead. Sure it would ... for a while. They are taxes that come out of your paycheck (or direct deposit if that’s what you have).
What we are talking about are FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) and SECA (Self-Employment Contributions Act). Take a look at your last pay stub for those two. Those payroll taxes provide the money that funds Social Security and Disability Insurance. Yours … when you will need one or both in the future.
If the payroll taxes were to be eliminated it would almost immediately destroy Social Security and Disability Insurance. Chief Actuary Stephen C. Goss projects that the plan would end Disability Insurance in mid-2021 and Social Security by mid-2023. If that doesn’t concern you now, perhaps it would concern your parents or aunts, uncles and grandparents who may already be depending on those earned benefits in retirement after their many years of work, of labor. Labor Day is late this year.
EDITH MANN
Penn Yan