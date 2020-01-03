To the Editor:
The Republicans are set to free Trump from responsibility for holding military aid from Ukraine (the only country fighting Putin). What about Syria? One call from Turkey and he ignores military advice and pulls our troops.
Unlike Ukraine, the Kurds lost their homeland and love ones. Our troops were sent to guard oil fields in Iraq. This humiliated them for Trump violated an honored military code: Never abandon an ally or Conrad on the battlefield.
What does this say to the world? We only care for our interests not allies. Putin now controls the area. Trump invited Erdogan to the White House and the Russian ambassador with Putin in the future. He ignores Russian interference in our election at Helsinki and agrees with Putin. He undermines our embassy in Ukraine and throws the brave Kurds under the bus in Syria.
I see a dangerous pattern that the Republicans are ignoring. Now Russian planes are harassing our navy ships. As an American I am embarrassed at what we did to the Kurds who lost 11,000 people fighting Isis. They spent a Trump Merry Christmas with no families or country to come home to.
Wake up Mitch! This is not Trump being Trump.
RAND DARROW
Palmyra