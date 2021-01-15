Emergency Act helps tenants but not landlords
To the Editor:
On Dec. 28, Gov. Cuomo signed the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, protecting scores of New Yorkers at risk of losing their homes during this pandemic. While this is a landmark win for renters, who can also access emergency aid to help cover their rent, it leaves many landlords in the lurch. How are we protecting the owners of these buildings, many whom are not wealthy by any means and have been struggling to pay their own mortgages for the last 10 months?
We are among the affected landlords. We own a four-unit building in Montour Falls with three responsible tenants. Prior to COVID finding its way into our county in March, we already were in eviction proceedings with a tenant who had been using drugs in the apartment, terrorizing the neighbors with all-night parties and drug-induced threats, smoking inside, keeping multiple cats and letting trash pile up, attracting rats. This was not a rent issue. In fact, rent was being paid by a social service agency until June, during which time the tenant’s circumstances had spiraled so out of control that they would no longer help the individual. The tenant has been living for “free” since summer.
When COVID-19 came, courts closed and law enforcements’ hands were tied when it came to dealing with situations like our tenant’s. Since January, dozens of police reports have been filed by us and other tenants, courts have refused to see any cases regarding eviction despite this scenario not falling within the realms of the Safe Harbor Act (COVID-19 did not contribute to a financial hardship) and there has been nothing that we can do to protect our other tenants that live in the building or our significant financial investment. The courts took a blanket action on eviction, despite the law allowing them to see evictions based on factors other than financial hardship.
In New York, there are still hardworking people who have not been offered any assistance or relief. We continue to pay our mortgage (at a loss); we continue to call the police when we suspect drugs in the building or threats to other tenants; we continue to work while others live off of our daily toil. Enough is enough. How can we, as landlords, protect the people in the building? Where is the law? Where are the courts?
NICHOLAS and CARA CLARKE
Burdett